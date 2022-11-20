WORCESTER — The top-ranked Westboro High girls volleyball team proved to be too much for No. 2 King Philip Regional High on Saturday afternoon as the Rangers took a 3-0 win in the state final to capture the MIAA Division 2 title at Worcester State University.
The Warriors came up short, 19-25, 22-25, 23-25, to cap their season at 22-3.
Afterwards, King Philip coach Kristen Geuss expressed her pride in her girls for reaching the Warriors’ first state final in program history.
“This was the unspoken goal,” Geuss said. “It wasn’t about winning the Hockomock League, it was about going as far (in the postseason) as we could. I’m so proud of what they’ve accomplished. It’s the first time KP has got this far and we did the best we could.”
The two teams traded points early through the first set, with neither side gaining more than a four-point advantage. King Philip‘s biggest lead of the set was at 10–6 following three straight poor receives by Westboro and a KP combo block from Kate O’Neil and Ava Kelley.
The Rangers rallied back, swinging the set in its favor at 18-11. The Warriors made a late push, but could not overcome the defecit.
The second set saw King Philip trail early. A three-point deficit was erased when the Warriors brought the set back to a 9–all, with the score then even again at 10-10, 12–12, 13-13 and 20-20 as KP fought throughout the set.
Despite King Philip playing close for much of the day, a packed Westboro student section made the set feel more in the Rangers’ favor than it was. The crowd, all donning white, was loud behind its team to make the game feel more of a road game for the Warriors.
“We tried to tell them, it felt like we were so close yet so far,” Geuss said. “It never really felt like we took charge of any set as we went along. We stayed in it and we hung in there. I think they did a great job.”
The second set ended with King Philip trying to make a late push, but Westboro pulling away with a 5-2 run to seal it.
With nothing to lose in the third set, the Warriors took an early lead of as many as four points at 12-8. That proved short-lived however, as a 9-2 run for the Rangers put them ahead at 18-15.
For much of the match, King Philip’s heavy hitters in Ahunna James and Emily Sawyer struggled to find points against a very strong Westboro back line. A group effort in defense limited KP’s seniors duo to 10 kills total, with James getting seven and Sawyer tallying nine.
“They’re an incredible team,” Geuss said of Westboro, which had lost in the Division 2 state final a year ago. “They’ve been here before and they kind of knew what to expect. We did the best we could.”
A successful rally over the later stages of the third set saw King Philip make a push to send things to a fourth set, pulling even taking at 19-19 and 21-21. A tip over from Westboro, a successful strategy at points in the game, evened the score at 23-23 for the final lead change of the set.
Westboro was then the beneficiary of a KP attack going wide and a failed Warriors’ block at the net to give it the Rangers the win and the state title.
“They were good games. I’m super-proud of the way they performed,” Geuss said. “They did the best they could and gave 100% and that’s all I can ask. It was so much fun to get this far and it’s always hard to end in a loss, but I couldn’t be prouder.”
