MILFORD — The unbeaten King Philip Regional High volleyball team was served notice by the Scarlet Hawks of Milford High in its Hockomock League match Monday.
The Warriors overcame an opening-game loss to pull out a 3-1 victory, 26-28, 25-8, 25-13, 25-11 as Sami Shore (15 kills, six blocks, two service aces) and Ahunna James (15 kills, three digs, three service aces) guided the Warriors (8-0) at the net.
Sophia Reidel sparkled from the service line with 29 points, while having 11 digs, while Sam Asprelli added eight digs. The Warriors visit Canton Wednesday.
Attleboro 3, Taunton 1
ATTLEBORO — Julia Leonardo smacked 20 kills in powering the Bombardiers to victory in the Hockomock League match, 25-13, 26-24, 19-25, 25-20. Natalie Brojek (26 assists, six service aces) and Lily Boedeker (21 digs) generated the attack. The Bombardiers (5-2) play Wednesday at Stoughton.
Foxboro 3, Sharon 0
CANTON — Sadie Calabrese, Juliana Pettigrew and Sami Sloan dominated at the net in powering Foxboro to its first victory, 29-27, 25-15, 25-18, in the Hockomock League Davenport Division match.
Calabrese (10 kills, two blocks), Pettigrew (nine kills, six digs) and Sloan (10 kills, three service aces) guided the Warriors up front. Sophomore Gianna Dunne delivered a strong floor game for the Warriors (1-6), who host Franklin Thursday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Bourne 2
REHOBOTH — The Falcons won a marathon South Coast Conference match, twice rallying from one game deficits to score a 23-25, 25-17, 14-25, 25-18, 15-13 victory. Jill Ferrara (23 assists) and libero Corrine Braga (30 digs) were monumental in producing the win.
Mikayla Motta (five kills), Lauren Kerwin (six kills) and Kianna Reuter (seven service aces) also sparked D-R (3-4). The Falcons next visit Apponequet Wednesday.
Canton 3, North Attleboro 0
CANTON — The Bulldogs captured the Hockomock League Davenport Division match 25-18, 25-15, 25-12. Katherine McHoule (20 assists) and Maddie Corsetti (eight kills) played well for the Rocketeers (3-4), who host Milford Wednesday.
Holliston 3, Norton 0
HOLLISTON — The Lancers were overpowered by the Panthers in the Tri-Valley League match, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20. Junior Kate Andy (seven assists) and senior Alexis Fleming (six kills) sparked Norton (4-4), which visits Norwood Wednesday.
Old Rochester 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The South Coast Conference powerhouse Bulldogs scored a 25-12, 25-12, 25-8 victory over Seekonk. Kayla Morency (five kills, six service points), Kelly Ryan (six assists) and Leandra Pereira (four kills, two blocks) paced the Warriors (0-6), who host Greater New Bedford Voke Wednesday.
Franklin 3, Mansfield 0
FRANKLIN — The Panthers fought off the upset bid by Mansfield to prevail 25-10, 25-23, 25-20 in the Hockomock League match. Julia Kelly (four kills, four digs, five service points), Elyssa Buchanan (six kills, five service points) and Lexi Scibilia (six blocks) led Mansfield (4-2), which plays at Sharon Wednesday.
