WRENTHAM — The unbeaten King Philip Regional High volleyball team rallied from an opening two-game deficit to upend Franklin High’s upset bid with a 3-2 victory Friday.
King Philip scored a 23-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-12 victory to improve to 12-0 overall, 10-0 in the Kelley-Rex Division,
The backline of Gianna DeLorenzo and Sam Asprelli sparked the Warriors while Sami Shore, Ahunna James and Emily Sawyer led KP at the net. Sofia Riedel had 11 service points.
The Warriors visit North Attleboro Tuesday.
Mansfield 3, Attleboro 0
MANSFIELD — The Hornets notched their eighth victory by taking control, 25-15, 25-5, 25-5.
Julia Kelly (11 kills, five service aces, two digs) sparked the Hornets (8-2) in their sweep of AHS (7-4).
Christina Lydon (14 assists) and Izzy Fling (seven assists) guided the attack. Lexie Scibilia (three blocks, three kills, two service aces) and Nicole Santos (four kills, seven service aces) also led the Hornets.
Norton 3, Norwood 2
NORTON — The Lancers rallied from a one-game deficit to win the final two games of the Tri-Valley League match, 15-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 15-10. Kate Andy had 18 assists and 15 digs for the Lancers (5-8).
Bella Vittorini (16 digs) and Sophia Santangelo (10 kills) were solid on the back and front lines for Norton (5-8). The Lancers host Millis Wednesday.
Tri-County 3, Diman Voke 0
FRANKLIN — Kayla Sullivan led the way for Tri-County in the Mayflower League match with the Cougars prevailing 25-23, 25-5, 25-22. Sullivan had 18 service points, 14 kills and 10 digs. Amy Freitas (18 assists, 16 service points, four kills) also chipped in for Tri-County (12-2).
The Cougars visit South Shore Voke Monday.
