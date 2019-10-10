WRENTHAM — The frontline hitting and blocking by the King Philip Regional High volleyball team was too much for Foxboro High to match as the Kelley-Rex Division leaders scored a 3-0 victory in their Hockomock League match Thursday, prevailing 25-7, 25-21, 25-16.
The Warriors (12-2) have a one-game lead on second-place Franklin in the Kelley-Rex Division. The two squads meet Tuesday on the Panthers floor.
Kelsey Treweek (13 digs, two service aces), Grace Fortune (six service points) and Grace Boudreau (six kills, one block) sparked Foxboro (8-7), which visits Canton Tuesday.
Catherine Waldeck (16 kills) and Nicole Coughlan (16 kills) dominated the net for KP, and Lauren Peterson had three service aces.
Mansfield 3, North Attleboro 0
MANSFIELD — Mansfield kept its eye on an MIAA Tournament berth, avenging a 3-0 loss at North Attleboro last week by upending the Rocketeers 25-17, 27-25, 25-22 in the Hockomock League match.
Steph Walker delivered 25 assists for the Hornets, while Ashley Santos (nine service points, three kills) and Kacey Veiking (six kills, five blocks) also were instrumental. Mansfield (6-7) hosts Canton, while North Attleboro (8-5) visits the Bulldogs Wednesday.
Tri-County 3, Bristol-Plymouth 0
FRANKLIN — The Cougars (10-5) held off the Craftsmen 25-13, 25-15, 25-22 in the Mayflower League match. Tri-County overcame a five-point deficit in the third game. Kiara Dempsey had 24 service points, 15 kills and 16 digs for Tri-County. Hannah Will (11 digs, five kills) and Jatari Ellis (16 service points, four kills, two blocks) also were outstanding. The Cougars host West Bridgewater Wednesday.
Milford 3, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers played solid on the court, but could not match the Scarlet Hawks in a 25-20, 25-9, 25-19 loss at home.
Junior setter Ana Leonardo had two aces, three digs, five assists and one block for AHS (1-12) and senior hitter Emily McGovern chipped in two aces, one dig and four kills. The Bombardiers host Mansfield on Tuesday.
