WRENTHAM — Over the past three seasons, the King Philip High volleyball team has amassed 50 victories and has never lost an opening-round match in the MIAA Division 1 Central-East Tournament.
Over the past three seasons, the Bishop Feehan High volleyball team has had 36 wins and advanced into the quarterfinal round of the Division 1 South Sectional three consecutive times.
Coach Kristen Geuss and the Warriors have positioned themselves well again for an extended run in postseason play, owning a 16-4 mark and being the No. 3 seed for the Division 1 Central-East section.
Coach Joe Reardon and the Shamrocks (15-3) earned a bye for the first round of the Division 1 South Sectional and, like King Philip, have assured themselves of a quarterfinal-round match.
The Warriors and Shamrocks will be joined in tourney play by Foxboro and North Attleboro.
The No. 6 seed Rocketeers (13-5) will host New Bedford Thursday at 6 p.m. in a first-round Division 1 South match, with the winner to meet No. 3 seed Bishop Feehan on a date to be determined.
Foxboro (11-9) will be the No. 11 seed in the Division 2 Central Tournament and travel to Medfield Friday for a first-round match at 5 p.m.
Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division co-champion King Philip reached the quarterfinals of sectional play last season, losing to eventual champion Newton North.
In 2017, the Warriors posted a 20-3 record, advancing to the Division 1 Central-East Tournament title match, but again losing to Newton North.
The year before, the Warriors went 19-3 on the season before losing in the semifinals.
Bishop Feehan compiled an 11-6 record last year and lost in the quarterfinal round to Walpole, as the Shamrocks did in 2017 (to New Bedford) and 2016 (to Mansfield).
