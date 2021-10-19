WRENTHAM — The unbeaten King Philip Regional High volleyball team was tested throughout all three games before prevailing 3-0 over Mansfield High Tuesday in a Hockomock League match, by scores of 25-19, 25-17, 25-22.
The unbeaten Kelley-Rex Division-leading Warriors (16-0) held an 18-17 first game lead before pulling away. The Warriors gained a 15-8 lead in the second game and then held off the Hornets with a 21-16 edge. In the third game, KP never lost the lead after taking a 20-19 margin.
Sami Shore (eight kills, four service aces), Ahunna James (eight kills) and Emily Sawyer (six kills) again led the big-hitting Warriors at the net. Sophia Reidel added five digs and three service aces.
For Mansfield (8-5), Christina Lydon and Izzy Flint both contributed nine assists. Julia Kelly (nine service points with three aces, five kills), Nicole Santos (four service aces, three kills, three blocks), Elyssa Buchanan (four kills, three digs), Lexie Scibilia (three kills, two service aces) and Jackie Zelic (four digs) all played well for the Hornets.
King Philip visits Milford Thursday, while Mansfield entertains Franklin.
North Attleboro 3, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The service games by Amira Boory and Julianne Chen guided the Rocketeers to victory in the Hockomock League Davenport Division match by scores of 25-8, 25-9, 25-23.
Boory delivered 15 straight service points with five aces in the first game for the Big Red (7-7), while Chen accounted for 14 straight service points with five aces in the second game.
Katherine McHoul (32 assists), Haley Carr (10 kills) and Sara Carter (10 kills) all factored prominently for North, which next hosts Canton Thursday. Foxboro (4-11) visits Sharon.
Attleboro 3, Milford 2
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers swept the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division season series with Milford, twice overcoming one game deficits to win 13-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21, 15-7.
fifth game, key service points from senior Gabby Bolduc and sophomore Natalie Brojek put AHS into the lead. Brojek accounted for 39 assists and four service aces, while Bolduc had 12 digs and three service aces. Julia Leonardo was dominating at the net, contributing 30 kills. AHS (8-7) visits Taunton Thursday.
Tri-County 3, Bethany Christian 0
FRANKLIN — Amy Freitas accounted for 27 service points as the Cougars took a hard-fought 25-22, 26-24, 25-17 victory.
Freitas also had 20 digs and 12 assists for Tri-County (16-2). Mullaney Harris (11 service points) and Kayla Sullivan (20 digs, seven kills) also were solid for the Cougars, who travel to Blue Hills Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.