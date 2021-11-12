WRENTHAM — Surviving a first-game scare, the King Philip Regional High volleyball team then put on its game face in taking a 3-0 victory over Woburn High Friday in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 2 Tournament.
The No. 2 seed Warriors (22-1) prevailed 25-21, 25-11, 25-12 over the No. 10 seed Tanners, advancing King Philip into a semifinal showdown with No. 3 seed Hopkinton at a date and time to be determned.. The Warriors have now won three straight 3-0 matches in the postseason, totaling 20 overall.
“We have to kind of see what we’re up against first,” KP coach Kristen Geuss said of the Warriors figuring out their foes. “Once we settle down a little bit and find our groove we’re fine.”
The Warriors did exactly that in both the second and third games, building leads of 10-5 and 14-8. Senior libero Samantha Asprelli was superb on the backline for KP, totaling 17 service points to go with five digs.
The Warriors again dominated the action at the net with junior middle hitter Sami Shore (13 kills, three blocks), junior middle hitter Emily Sawyer (five kills) and junior outside hitter Ahunna James (seven kills) delivering the fireworks.
Woburn had won three straight matches entering the contest after having been on a three-match losing skid. The Tanners had taken a pair of 3-2 Division 2 Tournament wins, one of which was against another Hockomock League foe Oliver Ames. King Philip had beaten OA 3-0 during the regular season.
KP set the tone for its sweep of Woburn (15-8) with Asprelli at the service line. The Warriors had gone through their first four service rotations without taking a point, facing four one-point deficits, but a bad Woburn hit gave KP a 6-5 lead and sideout. Asprelli then accounted for four straight service points, but it was Shore who did the damage with a block for the seventh points, a kill for the eighth point block for the 10th point and a five-point lead.
“We started playing our game,” Geuss said
The Warriors never trailed in the first game, but it was close the entire way. Three service points from Stella Bailey, including a Asprelli dig and a Shore kill gave KP a 4-1 edge. A net-lip service ace by Gianna DeLorenzo put KP into a 9-5 lead, while a James service ace gave the Warriors an 11-7 margin.
Bailey accounted for five straight service points in putting KP into a 19-10 lead, having two aces, while Woburn had a trio of hitting errors.
Woburn closed the gap to 19-14, 20-18 and 23-21, but two Tanner hitting errors resulted in KP closing out the set.
A kill by Liv Carey (for a 20-14 lead) and a block by Shore (for a 21-18 lead) regained sideout for the Warriors helped end Woburn’s rally. Kills by Sawyer gave King Philip leads of 22-18 and 23-19.
“Playing at home, absolutely, is an advantage,” Geuss said of not having to board a bus, while Woburn needed nearly two hours to arrive in Wrentham. “They served really well at us, so for us it was just a matter of figuring that out.”
