WALPOLE — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team still finds a way to win, downing Walpole High 3-0 Friday, 25-12, 25-15, 25-10.
Sami Shore (11 kills, four aces), Ahunna James (eight kills, seven digs) and Emily Sawyer (seven kills, three blocks) sparkled at the net for the unbeaten (15-0) Warriors. Sofia Riedel had seven service aces. KP will hosts Mansfield Tuesday.
North Attleboro 3, Attleboro 1
ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers overcame a one-game deficit to win 23-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-23 in the Hockomock League match.
Julia Leonardo led the Bombardiers (7-7) with 25 kills, 11 digs and three assists. Kate Petrosso led at the net for AHS, while Lily Boedeker had 20 digs. North (7-7) visits Foxboro Tuesday, while AHS hosts Milford.
Tri-County 3, Bristol-Plymouth 1
TAUNTON — Ava Cossette (27 service points, 11 assists, and 13 digs) including a 11-0 run lead Tri-County in a 25-14, 25-12, 19-25, and 25-19 win.
Amy Freitas (18 service points, 14 assists, 16 digs) and Kayla Sullivan (6 aces, 6 kills, 24 digs) helped Tri-County (15-2).
Westport 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
WESTPORT — Dighton-Rehoboth fell short, 21-25, 21-25, 25-20, 19-25. Kiana Reuter had 10 digs and two kills for the Falcons (4-10)
Norton 3, Bellingham 0
BELLINGHAM — Junior setter Kate Andy had 16 assists and 10 digs as the Lancers took the Tri-Valley League match 25-11, 25-22, 25-14. Libero Bella Vittorini (11 digs, six assists), Sophia Santangelo (eight kills, six assists) and Lexi Fleming (seven kills) chipped in for Norton (7-8).
The Lancers visit Medway Wednesday.
Seekonk 3, Wareham 1
WAREHAM — Leandra Pereira served five straight aces in the fourth game in guiding the Warriors to the 25-23,16-25, 25-19, 25-12 win.
Pereira finished with four kills and three digs. Senior defensive specialist Emily Pedro (six kills, five service aces, four digs) and middle hitter Danielle Boardman (six kills, three digs) also guided the Warriors (2-12).
