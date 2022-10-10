ATTLEBORO — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team remains dominant, as it reminded Bishop Feehan High on Monday while rolling to a 3-0 shutout win.
The Warriors swept past the Shamrocks, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19, to improve to 12-1 on the season.
Feehan, which saw its nine-match winning streak snapped to slip to 9-3, ran out to a 4-1 advantage in the first set, but the Warriors swung momentum in their favor with an 8-1 run to vault ahead, 9-5.
They put it away further with a 7-0 scoring run, led by six points from Ahunna James’ serve, to make it 16-6. Feehan rallied in the twilight of the set, but the difference was too great to overcome.
In the second set, Bishop Feehan held its only lead at 1-0, quickly seeing the game spin out of its favor with a seven-point service run from King Philip’s Madison Asprelli. The Shamrocks battled a 10-point deficit nearly the whole way and allowed five straight points to put them in a 2-0 match hole.
In the final set, Bishop Feehan showed it wasn’t ready to roll over and die, battling with King Philip to an even score five times, but the Warriors’ surplus of hitters were too much. With the game even at 15-15, a James kill gave King Philip the lead and put a little extra energy into the road team as they gained serve.
Back-to-back James kills followed, making it 18-15. The Shamrocks gained serve and lost it almost right away, allowing KP a chance to build its lead and put the game away, which it did.
With King Philip’s usual head coach Kristen Geuss out due to illness, assistant coach Carly Adams stepped in. Adams said she’s pleased with the performance on the court, saying it’s never easy, no matter the opponent.
“It feels great, but no game is ever easy,” Adams said. “We always have to go point by point and really attack each team as if they’re going to be better than us.”
Leading on the floor for King Philip was James with eight kills, nine digs and seven aces. Emily Sawyer had five kills and three blocks. Ava Kelley led in digs with 10 and Shea Mellman had six digs. Bishop Feehan was led by Julia Webster’s four kills.
James’ stellar play in all facets on the floor was the difference maker for King Philip, particularly in the third set.
“That was what we really needed as a momentum changer because we were head to head,” Adams said.
With King Philip being one of three teams tied with an identical 11-1, 9-1 record in the Hockomock League entering Monday, Bishop Feehan head coach Heidi Bruschi said a high-level team was expected.
“I expected just what we got, a high-level team that serves you tough and keeps the all in play,” Bruschi said. “They’re a great team and very sold all the way around. We knew what we were coming in against, but I wish we could have put our best foot forward. We didn’t do that and it starts with serve and pass, ... we’re still struggling in that area.”
Bruschi said the match will be looked at as a learning lesson going forward.
“That’s the good thing about losing, you win or you learn,” Bruschi said. “We’re going to learn from this. Our passing is not where we want it to be right now and we’ve got some work to do.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.