EASTON — King Philip Regional was handed only its fourth loss of the season at Oliver Ames on Friday, but still finished in a three-way tie for first in the Hockomock-Kelley Rex Division.
The Warriors fell in the final two sets as the Tigers earned a 25-22, 23-25, 25-14, 25-12 win.
Nicole Coughlan (14 kills), Ali McNamara (seven kills), Catherine Waldeck (seven kills) and Kiley Sullivan (19 assists, two kills) contributed for the offense.
KP (16-4) awaits the MIAA Tournament brackets on Tuesday.
North Attleboro 3, Foxboro 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Hayley Gaskin had 39 assists as the Rocketeers overcame a one-set deficit in a 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-13 Hockomock League win.
North Attleboro’s Kylie Melanson (13 kills), Grace Munley (10 kills) and Abby Gallagher (10 kills) led the Rocketeers (13-5).
Kelsey Treweek (20 digs) and Pam Nelson (16 digs), Grace Boudreau (16 kills) and Shakirah Ketant (four blocks) played well for the MIAA Tournament-bound Warriors (11-9).
Bishop Feehan 3, Walpole 0
WALPOLE — Shannon Kraskouskas and Auriel Kyere each recorded five kills as the Shamrocks took a 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 non-league victory.
Maria Ramsey (10 digs) and Ashleigh Bowen (nine digs) led the defensive effort.
Mansfield 3, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — Julia Buiser recorded 15 service points and five digs as the Hornets closed their season with a 25-23, 27-25, 25-12 Hockomock League victory.
Sam Sternburg (10 service points, eight digs) and Emily Dardinski (five kills) played well.
Franklin 3, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — Jessica Matheson finished with five digs and one assist as the Bombardiers closed out their season with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-12 Hockomock League defeat.
Emily McGovern added four kills and two aces for the Bombardiers (1-18).Norton 3, Millis 2
MILLIS — The Lancers concluded their season with a tough Tri-Valley League win, edging the Mohawks, 28-26, 25-6, 23-25, 15-25, 17-15.
Middle hitter Breelyn Gilbert led the Lancers (6-12) with
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.