WRENTHAM — The second-seeded King Philip Regional High volleyball team wasn’t sure what to expect from No. 18 seed Nashoba High in their MIAA Division 2 Round of 16 match Tuesday night, but the Warriors came up big when it counted for a 3-0 win in advancing to the state quarterfinals.
Nashoba had a good start to begin the first set, taking an 11-4 lead in the opening set. After a timeout by King Philip Coach Kristen Guess, the Warriors woke up and made their presence felt, rallying for a gritty 28-26 win.
“We prepared our best coming into the game but you never know what to expect when you play a team you haven’t seen before.” Guess said. “Very pleased how we fought back down seven points. That got the girls confidence going into the second set.”
Riding the momentum of their comeback win to take a 1-0 lead, the Warriors took command in the second set and never let up to score a 25-15 win.
“The second set was good for us,” Guess said. “We figured out their strategy and were able to take control.”
The Warriors closed out the match as they dominated the third set, 25-8.
King Philip received outstanding performances from its seniors captains Sami Shore (seven kills, two aces, two blocks), Emily Sawyer (nine kills, seven aces, four blocks) and Ahunna James (15 kills, six digs, four blocks). Senior outside hitter Olivia O’Neil also played well with five service aces and three kills at the net.
The Warriors (20-2) will next face the winner of Wednesday night’s Woburn-Westwood match on Friday night at King Philip at 5 p.m.