WRENTHAM — The second-seeded King Philip Regional High volleyball team wasn’t sure what to expect from No. 18 seed Nashoba High in their MIAA Division 2 Round of 16 match Tuesday night, but the Warriors came up big when it counted for a 3-0 win in advancing to the state quarterfinals.

Nashoba had a good start to begin the first set, taking an 11-4 lead in the opening set. After a timeout by King Philip Coach Kristen Guess, the Warriors woke up and made their presence felt, rallying for a gritty 28-26 win.