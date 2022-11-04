WRENTHAM — The second-seeded King Philip Regional High volleyball team rolled past No. 31 seed Notre Dame of Hingham on Friday night, taking a 3-0 win in the MIAA Division 2 tournament Round of 32.
WRENTHAM — The second-seeded King Philip Regional High volleyball team rolled past No. 31 seed Notre Dame of Hingham on Friday night, taking a 3-0 win in the MIAA Division 2 tournament Round of 32.
The Warriors took the sets, 25-10, 25-18, 25-11.
Leading KP was Emily Sawyer with nine kills and four aces. Ahunna James had 12 digs and five kills, and Sami Shore had eight kills with three aces. Ava Kelley added six digs.
King Philip next plays No. 18 Nashoba on Tuesday.
EASTON —The No. 28 Hornets pulled off the upset, defeating No. 5 Oliver Ames in four sets to advance in Division 2 postseason play.
The Hornets took their first-round win, 15-25, 25-19, 25-29, 25-23, led by 23 assists from Tessa Blacquier and 18 assists from Keira Fitzpatrick. Elyssa Buchanan had a team-high 10 kills while Lexie Scibilia and Ella Mahoney each had seven kills.
At the net, Scibilia added six blocks and Anna Goulet had three. Gabrielle Moore racked up 13 digs and Buchanan had eight digs for the Hornets.
Mansfield moves on to play No. 12 Masconomet on the road Monday night in the Round of 16.
NORTON — The fourth-seeded Lancers swept their tourney opener, sweeping the match, 25-15, 25-13, 25-23.
Kate Andy led all Lancers on the floor in assists with 20. Bella Vittorini added nine digs, Chloe Carter had seven kills and Sophia Santangelo had five aces.
Norton advances to host No. 13 seed Hudson Tuesday at 6 p.m.
FAIRHAVEN — Dighton-Rehoboth knocked off No. 9 Fairhaven in an upset to advance in Division 3 play.
The No. 24 Falcons stunned Fairhaven, 25-23, 25-21, 25-13.
Leading D-R on the court was Lucy Latour with eight kills and four blocks. Hannah Cronin had five kills and Mary-Kate Mello had 17 assists. Kianna Reuter had four kills and three aces.
Dighton-Rehoboth travels to No. 8 seed Medfield Monday for a 6 p.m. second-round match.