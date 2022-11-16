FRAMINGHAM — The No. 2 seed King Philip Regional High volleyball team is one of two teams still standing in MIAA Division 2 after sweeping past No. 6 seed Melrose High, 3-0, Wednesday night at Framingham High School to earn a spot in the state final.
The Warriors rolled past the Red Raiders, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22, advancing King Philip to a state final showdown against top-ranked Westboro High Saturday at Worcester State University at 12:30 p.m.
“It’s right back to work, we have to get ready,” King Philip head coach Kristen Geuss said after advancing. “I wish we could get a day off, but we’re right back in it hard tomorrow. I know they’re a very good team. We just have to play our game. I hope we have a good match against them.”
Despite the court sweep, it wasn’t easy for the Warriors. Melrose’s lineup churned out volleys and was at max effort from the first to final points. The Warriors took the first set after opening up an early 7-2 lead, never letting Melrose get adjusted on the floor to put pressure on.
Melrose opened the second set looking like a different team, running ahead with a 7-2 lead of its own. Slowly, King Philip chipped away at the deficit, making it 15-15 on an ace from Sami Shore to cap a run of four straight points.
The Red Raiders rallied to gain the lead, but the Warriors battled back to bring the game even two times before getting a two-point lead that they never surrendered. KP middle hitter Emily Sawyer scored the final five points of the second set.
“To see them come back from 7-2, it’s phenomenal,” Geuss said. “We have done that before. They just need to believe in what they can do and if they can keep the pressure on and play their game, that’s important.”
King Philip shot ahead in the third set, leading at one point 7-1. Melrose challenged late in the set, going on a 9-2 run to pull what was an 18-11 deficit to 20-19. Despite bringing it back, Melrose never led at any point in the third set as the Warriors closed it out following an Olivia O’Neil kill to gain serve.
Guess said experience from last year’s semifinalist team, along with a highly motivated program that has been working hard since day one, helped bring the Warriors to this point of the season.
“I think the six (seniors) who had been here last year came with the experience that they kind of knew what to expect,” Geuss said. “It’s a total team effort. I think they gave 110%. They’ve been giving 110% since Day One and had their sights set very high. I couldn’t be happier.”
From the service line, Sawyer, Olivia O’Neil, Ahunna Hames and Kiera Hagen each had two aces. Sawyer led the team in kills with 14 while James had seven digs to lead the floor.
“Our passing was solid in the back row and out setters did a great job,” Geuss said. “Kiera playing very good defense as well as setting the ball, which has been huge.”
