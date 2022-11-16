FRAMINGHAM — The No. 2 seed King Philip Regional High volleyball team is one of two teams still standing in MIAA Division 2 after sweeping past No. 6 seed Melrose High, 3-0, Wednesday night at Framingham High School to earn a spot in the state final.

The Warriors rolled past the Red Raiders, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22, advancing King Philip to a state final showdown against top-ranked Westboro High Saturday at Worcester State University at 12:30 p.m.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.