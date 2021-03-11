MANSFIELD — The defending Kelley-Rex Division champion King Philip High volleyball team rallied from a two-game deficit to overcome Mansfield 3-2 Thursday in the Hockomock League season opener for both teams at the Albertini Gymnasium.
King Philip prevailed 18-25. 29-25. 25-18, 25-18, 15-6.
Senior captain Lily Carlow accounted for four service points with two aces at the outset of the decisive fifth game to put the Warriors in front.
King Philip, which compiled an 18-5 record in the fall of 2019, “may be the most experienced team I’ve coached,” Warrior coach Kristen Geuss said of her troops with six seniors on the roster — Cam Buckley, Paige Kannally, Lauren Peterson along with captains Emma Brooks, Nicole Coughlan and Carlow.
Peterson totaled 41 set assists for King Philip, while Brooks totaled 26 digs.
Giovanna Fruci and Ahunna James totaled seven key service points in the third game to give King Philip the lead, finishing with 13 kills and eight digs. Fruci finished with 14 kills. Coughlan chipped in with 11 kills and two service aces.
For the Hornets, Olivia McGrath (13 kills, two aces), Christina Lydon (34 assists), Alina Nowakowski (13 kills, two blocks), Nicole Santos (four blocks, three kills, two aces) and Julia Kelly (three aces) led the way.
King Philip will host Mansfield Saturday.
Norton 3, Bellingham 0
NORTON — Destiny McGrath served eight straight points early in the first game as the Lancers took a 25=9, 25-22. 25-23 Tri-Valley League victory.
Setter Kate Andy accounted for 15 assists, while McGrath’s surge gave Norton (2-0) an early 10-point lead. Sophia Santangelo totaled 10 kills, while Lillian Antonellis had four service aces.
The Lancers resume TVL action Tuesday at Medway.
Oliver Ames 3, North Attleboro 0
EASTON — The Rocketeers started strongly in both the first and third games, but were unable to sustain an offensive run in falling to the Tigers in their Hockomock League season debut, 25-18, 25-14, 25-18.
Senior Joanna Collins-Bilyeu (five kills, five digs) and junior Ava Dunlevy (nine digs) paced the Rocketeers, who next return to the floor Monday against Stoughton.
