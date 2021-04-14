CANTON — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team has advanced to the championship match for the Hockomock League Cup after returning from Canton High Wednesday with a 3-1 victory over the Bulldogs in a semifinal round match, 25-12, 27-29, 25-22, 25-20.
“They’re working really well as a team right now,” Geuss said of her Warriors who entered the match having won six straight matches by 3-0 margins.
KP (11-1) shared the Kelley-Rex Division title of the Hockomock League with Franklin (11-1), a 3-0 winner over Mansfield in the other semifinal match. The Warriors and Panthers split their two regular season meetings with the Cup at stake Friday in Franklin.
“I’ve got a lot of depth on the team so in practice, when we play 6-on-6, it’s very competitive,” Geuss said. “We’ve got two good groups and at any given time, I have someone I can throw out there and they’ll do a great job. I think that helps us the most.”
King Philip led by as many as four points early in the fourth game and took control when senioir Lauren Peterson delivered seven straight service points. Peterson finished with 20 service points and 26 assists. Senior libero Emma Brooks factored in with 27 digs.
KP owned a 10-4 lead in the second game and held a 20-19 margin before Canton rallied.
Senior middle hitter Nicole Coughlan (19 kills, three blocks, nine digs) and Ahunna James (14 kills, 12 digs) sparkled at the net for the Warriors while sophomore Sami Shore added six kills.
”They’re talking a lot more, I think they are just more comfortable being out there,” Geuss said. “We have half the gamess so we’ve had half the time to get up to speed.”
Franklin 3, Mansfield 0
FRANKLIN — The Hornets (6-6) “went out fighting” according to coach Mark Ledwich in losing their semifinal match in the Hockomock League Cup series to the Kelley-Rex Division regular season co-champion Panthers (11-1), 25-22, 25-14, 25-14. Franklin will host King Philip Friday in the final.
Tri-County 3, Avon 0
FRANKLIN — The Cougars stretched their unbeaten streak to eight with the 25-17, 25-11, 25-14 Mayflower League victory.
The Cougars (8-0) have won six matches by 3-0 margins and have allowed opponents to win just three games in the other two matches.
Amy Freitas (11 assists, six kills, six digs), Kayla Sullivan (four service aces) and Gina Castagna (10 assists, six service aces) paced Tri-County. The Cougars visit Avon Friday.
Norwood 3, Norton 1
NORTON — The Lancers fell 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15 in their Tri-Valley League match. Lexi Fleming (10 kills), Kate Andy (13 assists) and Sophia Santangelo (seven kills) sparked Norton.
The Lancers (7-3) host Medfield Thursday.
