WRENTHAM — The No. 3 seed King Philip Regional High volleyball team made quick work of No. 6 Revere High with a 3-0 sweep in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 1 Central-East Tournament on Monday.
The Warriors used a pair of one-sided games in claiming a 25-10, 25-16, 25-9 verdict.
Nicole Coughlin (11 kills) and Catherine Waldeck (nine kills) led the Warriors at the net while Lauren Peterson and Emma Brookes each had three aces.
Kristen Masse had three service points as the Warriors used a scoring run in the second game.
KP (17-4) will face the winner of Quincy and Belmont at a date to be determined.
Whitinsville Christian 3, Tri-County 0
WESTWOOD — In the quarterfinal round of the Division 3 Central Sectional, the No. 7 seed Cougars were swept by the second-seeded Crusaders in a 25-5, 25-8, 25-17 win.
Kiara Dempsey had five kills and 18 digs for Tri-County (12-8) while Jitarra Ellis had four blocked shots and Faith Boutin added 16 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.