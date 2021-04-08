TAUNTON — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team kept its sights on a share of the Kelley-Rex Division title in the Hockomock League by polishing off Taunton High 3-0 Thursday.
The Warriors, who swept the Tigers 25-16, 25-8, 25-10, are 8-1 and a half-game behind first-place Franklin (9-1), which has concluded its regular season. KP must beat the Tigers again in their Saturday rematch at 1 p.m. in Wrentham to gain a share of the title.
The Warriors fell behind 6-1 in the early going of the first game, but after a timeout, King Philip took control the rest of the way. Nicole Coughlan (13 kills, 15 service points with four aces), Emma Brooks (11 digs, two kills, three service aces), Ahunna James (11 kills) and Lauren Petersen (16 service points with three aces) sparked the Warriors.
Franklin 3, Attleboro 0
FRANKLIN — The Bombardiers closed out their regular season by falling to the Kelley-Rex Division-leading Panthers 25-11, 25-11, 25-8. Ana Leonardo notched five service aces for Attlebprp (1-9), while Holly Berg had a strong floor game. The Bombardiers will participate in the Hockomock Cup series, visiting Stoughton Monday and hosting Foxboro Wednesday.
Mansfield 3, Milford 1
MILFORD — Olivia McGrath and the defensive work of Julia Kelly created a hard-earned victory for the Hornets in the Hockomock League match.
McGrath accounted for 12 kills and 16 digs, while Kelly fetched 23 digs for the Hornets in their 25-19, 19-25, 27-25, 25-14 victory.
Other contributors for Mansfield were Alina Nowakowski (11 digs, eight kills, eight service aces), Christina Lydon (20 assists), Isabella Flint (15 assists) and Kacey Veiking (six kills, six digs, three service aces).
Mansfield swept the season series with Milford to finish 5-5.
Sharon 3, North Attleboro 0
SHARON — Other than some early leads in both the first and third games, the Rocketeers were unable to sustain their offense in losing 25-20, 25-14, 25-18. Belle Clarkin totaled eight digs for North Attleboro (2-6), which hosts the Eagles Friday.
