WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team opened its season with a 3-0 non-league victory over Walpole High Friday.
The Warriors prevailed, 25-12, 25-12, 25-8.
KP senior captain Ahunna James had six kills and two aces, senior captain Sami Shore had seven kills, senior captain Emily Sawyer chipped in four kills, two aces, and two blocks, while sophomore Madison Asprelli served up four aces.
KP (1-0, 2-0) visits Franklin on Monday.
MEDWAY — Norton fell into an early 2-0 hole and could not dig out against the Mustangs, losing 25-19, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18.
Fiona LaCamera had a big game with eight kills and 10 digs, while Kate Andy added 24 assists for the Lancers (1-1), who host Norwood Monday.
ROCHESTER — Tri-County opened its season with a 25-8, 25-5, 25-16 court sweep.
Junior Callie Schweitzer led the Cougars with a 16-point service run in the opening set and finished the match with 25 service points, including nine aces.
Schweitzer also had five blocks and a pair of kills at the net. Senior Amy Freitas added 16 service points, 12 assists, and nine digs, while junior Ava Cossette added eight assists and seven kills.
Tri-County (1-0) hosts Westford in a non-league contest Wednesday.