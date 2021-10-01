WRENTHAM — The King Phillip Regional High volleyball team improved to 10-0 with a 3-0 Hockomock League shutout of Attleboro High Friday, prevailing, 25-7, 25-17, 25-9.
Sami Shore led the Warriors’ attack with 11 kills and three blocks while Emily Sawyer added 10 kills and Ahunna James seven kills and five digs.
Lilly Boedeker led the Bombardiers (6-3) on defense with 12 digs while Julia Leonardo had eight kills.
King Phillip hosts Oliver Ames Tuesday while Attleboro hosts Sharon Tuesday.
North Attleboro 3, Stoughton 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Katherine McHoul totaled 18 assists in guiding the Rocketeers to the Hockomock League victory, 25-15, 25-10, 25-12. Amira Boory (six kills) and Maddie Corsetti (five kills) starred at the net for North Attleboro (4-5), which meets Taunton Tuesday.
Bishop Feehan 3, Walpole 0
ATTLEBORO — Senior Annabella Alyacoub totaled seven kills as the Shamrocks scored a non-league victory 25-17, 25-16, 25-12. The Shamrocks (6-4) next host Austin Prep Tuesday in a CCL “Pink Out” match to raise funds for cancer research.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Bristol-Plymouth 0
TAUNTON — Corinne Braga accounted for 28 digs as the Falcons scored a 27-25, 25-16, 25-14 victory in a non-league match. Kianna Reuter (five kills) and Lucy Latour (six kills) dominated at the net for the Falcons (4-5), who host Greater New Bedford Voke Monday.
Hopkinton 3, Norton 0
NORTON — Bella Vittorini (nine digs, three service aces) and Kate Andy (five assists) had strong games, but the Lancers fell 25-15, 25-17, 25-15 in the Tri-Valley League match.
Norton (4-6) hosts Holliston Monday.
Tri-County 3, Southeastern Reg. 0
EASTON — Amy Freitas totaled 17 service points, while having 13 digs and eight assists as the Cougars downed Southeastern Regional in a Mayflower League match. Abby Sousa (11 kills, four blocks, four service aces) and Faith Boutin (11 digs, four service aces) also sparked Tri-County (9-2), which meets Bethany Christian Tuesday.
