WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team was strong at the net with its blocking and hitting, scoring a 3-0 victory over North Attleboro High Friday in a Hockomock League match, prevailing 25-12, 25-20, 25-20.
Nicole Coughlan (11 kills) and Catherine Waldeck (10 kills) starred on the front line for the Warriors (3-1). Emma brooks (nine digs, seven service aces), Ali McNamara (four kills) and Lily Carlow (six digs, six service aces) placed the Warriors.
KP visits Taunton Monday, while North entertains Sharon.
Bishop Feehan 3, Seekonk 0
ATTLEBORO — From the backline to the frontline, the Shamrocks worked the ball well, scoring a 25-10, 25-16, 25-13 victory over the Warriors in a non-league match.
Senior hitter Grace Brown (six kills), senior libero Daylin Melcher (three service aces) and sophomore middle hitter Delaney Zolnowski (seven kills) paced the Shamrocks (3-1). Bishop Feehan next has a non-league match Monday at Medfield, while Seekonk resumes SCC action at Greater New Bedford Voke.
Holliston 3, Norton 0
NORTON — Detiny McGrath (11 digs, two kills) and Vicki Hwang (four kills) paced the Lancers, but Holliston came away with the Tri-Valley League win 25-18, 25-15, 25-17. The Lancers (1-3) next meet Dedham Wednesday.
