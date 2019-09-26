WRENTHAM — There was never any comfort zone in the Hockomock League volleyball marathon between King Philip Regional High and Mansfield High on Thursday.
The Warriors eventually won out, 3-2, prevailing 25-23, 27-29, 25-17, 20-25, 15-8.
“It was great volleyball, like a tournament match,” KP coach Kristen Geuss said as the Warriors (8-1) moved within a victory of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament. And that might occur Friday in a non-league match against Walpole.
Nicole Coughlan totaled 21 kills for the Warriors, while Catherine Waldeck totaled 12 kills.
For Mansfield, senior Sam Sternburg had 25 digs and 11 service points while Olivia McGrath chipped in 12 service points and six blocks. Kacey Veiking added six blocks at the net for the Hornets (3-5)
The Warriors held off Mansfield (3-5) from taking the third game as Lauren Peterson served six straight KP points. Emma Brooks (11 digs, five service aces, four kills), Lilly Carlow (six digs) and Kristen Masse (six kills) helped put KP in front.
Mansfield hosts Brockton Friday night.
Foxboro 3, Sharon 2
SHARON — Senior captain Grace Boudreau was monumental on the front line, tallying 22 kills, 13 digs and six blocks as the Warriors overcame a one-set deficit for a 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11 Hockomock League victory.
Maddie O’Brien had 31 assists for the Warrior offense, which featured Sara Addeche (12 service points, five kills) and Shanon McDonald (five kills). Pam Nelson (12 digs) and Kelsey Treweek (11 digs) carried the load for the Foxboro defense. Foxboro (6-4) will travel to Norwood on Tuesday.
North Attleboro 3, Canton 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Senior Hayley Gaskin orchestrated the offense with 31 assists ad the Rocketeers earned a 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 Hockomock League sweep over the Bulldogs.
Kylie Melanson (14 kills) and Grace Munley (seven kills, three blocks) helped lead the offense while Brooke Street (10 digs), Meghan McCormick (eight digs) and Lauren Antonetti (eight digs) complemented the defense.
North Attleboro (6-3) will host King Philip on Thursday.
Tri-County 3, Diman Voke 1
FRANKLIN — Kiera Dempsey and Cam Schweitzer each tallied seven kills as the Cougars overcame a first-set deficit to rally back for a 20-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 Mayflower League victory.
Jitarra Ellis and Maddi Brogan also contributed to the offense with six kills each. The Cougars (5-4) will host Blue Hills on Tuesday.
