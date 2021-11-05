WRENTHAM — The Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division co-champion King Philip Regional High volleyball team swept Chicopee Comprehensive 3-0, prevailing 25-9, 25-11, 25-7 in the opening round of the MIAA Division 2 Tournament Friday.
Emily Sawyer (13 kills, two blocks) and Ahunna James (10 kills) guided the Warriors on the front line, while Gianna DeLorenzo (four service aces) and Samantha Asprelli (six digs) developed the attack from the back line.
Coach Kristen Geuss’ No. 2 seed Warriors (20-1) took early leads in all three games.
The Warriors will next host Notre Dame Academy Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Tri-County 3, Sutton 0
FRANKLIN — In the opening round of the MIAA Division 5 Tournament, No. 7 seeded Tri-County downed Sutton 25-10, 25-18, 25-16. The Cougars (20-2) gained early leads in all three games.
Amy Freitas (18 service points, 18 digs, 10 assists, four kills), Faith Boutin (18 digs, 10 service points) and Kayla Sullivan (13 digs, 12 service points, six kills) guided Tri-County.
The Cougars next host Douglas Tuesday.
Nashoba Regional 3, North Attleboro 1
BOLTON — In the opening round of the MIAA Division 2 Tournament, the Rocketeers of North Attleboro fell 3-1 to No. 16 seeded Nashoba Regional.
The No. 17 seeded Rocketeers closed the season at 9-10.
Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
DENNIS — After gaining a 3-0 preliminary round victory over East Boston, the No. 31 seed Falcons of D-R (9-13) fell to No. 2 seed Dennis-Yarmouth (17-2) 25-8, 25-11, 25-12 in a first round match.
