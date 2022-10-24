WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team made quick work of North Attleboro High Monday night with a 3-0 clean sweep by scores of 25-15, 25-7, 25-11.
Leading KP was Emily Sawyer with 10 kills, seven aces and three blocks. Sami Shore and Ahunna James had seven kills each while Shore added three aces and James five digs.
Olivia O’Neil also had four kills and two aces for the Warriors.
The Rocketeers’ Lincoln Abramaitys had four kills while Mariah Barbosa and Haley Carr each had three kills. Sarah Kayata had four digs and Avery Bitar had three digs for North Attleboro.
King Philip (17-2) hosts Taunton Wednesday while the Rocketeers (3-14) hosts Attleboro in its season finale.
Franklin 3, Attleboro 1
FRANKLIN — The Panthers prevailed in a clash of two of the top teams in the Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex Division, as the Bombardiers were unable to ride a lengthy first-set win to have their 11-match winning streak snapped.
Franklin won, 35-33, 16-25, 19-25, 19-25 after both teams battled through the marathon first set where the Bombardiers stepped up and made crucial plays at the right time.
Leading Attleboro was Natalie Brojek with 34 assists, seven digs and four kills. Julia Leonardo had a team-high 29 kills with 21 digs. Sadie Whitmarsh also had 21 digs. The Bombardiers’ Addie Shelton had seven kills and 14 digs.
Attleboro (15-2) is at North Attleboro Wednesday to close the regular season. The loss to Franklin puts both Franklin and Attleboro tied for first place in the Kelley-Rex Division at a league record of 13-2.
Stoughton 3, Mansfield 1
MANSFIELD — The Hornets could not keep up with the Black Knights, falling 16-25, 25-23, 14-25, 22-25.
Mansfield’s Keira Fitzpatrick had 21 assists, nine digs and two service aces. Ella Mahoney had eight kills to lead the Hornets. Elyssa Buchanan tallied seven kills.
Mansfield plays its regular season finale on Wednesday, visiting Canton.
Canton 3, Foxboro 2
CANTON — The Warriors took the Bulldogs to five sets, but came up short, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 9-15.
Leading Foxboro on the floor was Alyssa Cloherty with 42 assists, seven digs, five kills and three aces. Mallorie Meyer added 13 digs, eight kills and two aces while Sami Sloan led the team in kills with 21 and had four aces.
Thw Warriors (6-12), who had their four-game win streak snapped, return to the floor on Tuesday, visiting Stoughton.
Greater New Bedford Voke 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 2
DIGHTON — The Falcons came up short after rallying from being down two sets, 21-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 10-15.
Leading D-R on the floor was Lucy Latour with eight kills in the loss. D-R (7-10) plays Tuesday at West Bridgewater.
Somerset Berkley 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors were shut out, 17-25, 23-25, 15-25 despite Jack Hoskins’ six aces and 10 assists.
Danielle Boardman had nine kills, two aces and two blocks for Seekonk (0-18), which is at Dighton-Rehoboth Wednesday.