NORTH ATTLEBORO — The MIAA Tournament-bound King Philip Regional High volleyball team dominated at the net to overtake North Attleboro Hight 3-0 in their Hockomock League match Thursday, prevailing 25-6, 25-8, 25-23 over the Rocketeers.
Nicole Coughlan (12 kills, three service aces) and Catherine Waldeck (seven kills, four blocks) were forces on the frontline for KP (10-2). Emma Brooks (seven digs, three service aces) and Kristen Masse (four service aces) were solid on the backline for the Warriors.
North Attleboro (6-4) hosts Mansfield Friday, while KP returns to action Monday at home against Oliver Ames.
Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Stang 0
DARTMOUTH — The Shamrocks qualified for the MIAA Tournament as a result of taking 25-18, 25-20, 25-23 wins at Bishop Stang in the Eastern Athletic Conference match. Shannon Kraskouskas (six digs, four service aces) and Daylin Melcher (six digs, three service aces) were solid on the backline for Bishop Feehan (9-2).
Senior outside hitter Lucy Armour (five kills) and senior middle hitter Grace Brown (four kills) led the attack at the Feehan net. The Shamrocks are off until an Oct. 11 match with Mansfield.
Franklin 3, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors have their five-game win streak snapped against the Hockomock League power Panthers in a 25-20, 25-14, 25-19 league verdict.
Grace Boudreau had 11 digs and six kills for the Warriors while Shannon McDonald had three blocks. Foxboro (7-5) hosts North Attleboro on Monday.
Sharon 3, Attleboro 0
SHARON — The Bombardiers battled the Eagles point for point for the first two games of the Hockomock League match before bowing 25-18, 25-23, 25-15. Emily McGovern (five kills, four digs) and Hailey Thake (five digs, three service aces, one kill) led Attleboro. The Bombardiers (1-10) meet Franklin Monday.
Mansfield 3, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — Sam Steernberg tallied 14 service points and six digs as the Hornets earned the Hockomock League sweep 25-23, 25-19, 25-7. Julia Kelly added 13 service points and seven kills for Mansfield (4-6), which travels to North Attleboro on Friday.
Tri-County 3, Bethany Christian 0
FRANKLIN — North Attleboro’s Kiara Dempsey earned the first star with a terrific all-around performance, totaling 16 service points, hitting 13 kills and making 11 digs for Tri-County in a 25-22, 25-17, 27-25 victory in the non-league match.
Jatara Ellis (12 service points, five kills) and Faith Boutin (12 service points, nine digs) also sparked the Cougars (7-4), who moved within two wins of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament. Tri-County visits Whitinsville Christian Friday.
