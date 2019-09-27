WRENTHAM -- The King Philip Regional High volleyball team clinched an MIAA Tournament berth by scoring a 3-0 victory over Walpole Friday in a non-league match, trumping the Rebels 25-18, 25-14, 25-20.
Nicole Coughlan (13 kills) and Catherine Waldeck (11 kills two blocks) starred on the front line for the Warriors (9-1), while Emma Brooks (three digs, four service aces) was strong on the back line. KP returns to the floor Wednesday for a non-league match with Medway.
Norton 3, Millis 0
NORTON -- Junior outside hitter Destiny McGrath had eight aces and eight digs for the Lancers in their 25-20, 25-18, 25-18 Tri-Valley League win. Caroline Daly added seven assists for Norton (3-6) with Lexi Fleming chipping in with six kills. The Lancers host Attleboro on Monday.
Brockton 3, Mansfield 2
MANSFIELD -- Playing their third five set match of the week, the Hornets suffered another heart-breaking setback, wasting a two-game lead to fall to Brockton 16-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-16, 15-10 victory in the non-league match. The Hornets dropped a five-set match with King Philip on Thursday.
Mansfield senior Sam Sternburg had 19 digs, while senior Stephanie Walker collected nine assists and 10 service points. The Hornets (3-6) travel to Stoughton Thursday.
