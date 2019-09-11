WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team was never afforded a comfort zone in taking a 3-0 Hockomock League nail-biter over Milford High Wednesday, prevailing 25-17, 26-24, 25-22.
The Warriors (2-1) never trailed by any more than two points in the second and third games while never leading by more than four points. Nicole Coughlan (10 kills, two blocks), Emma Brooks (10 service aces, seven digs) and Catherine Waldeck (10 kills) paced KP. The Warriors host North Attleboro Friday.
Mansfield 3, Sharon 0
SHARON — The unbeaten Hornets posted their third straight Hockomock League victory with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-12 sweep of the Eagles.
Olivia McGrath had 11 service and four kills for Mansfield (3-0), Julia Buiser added eight service points and Alina Nowakowski chipped in six kills. Mansfield is next at Franklin on Monday.
Bishop Feehan 3, Coyle-Cassidy 0
ATTLEBORO — Grace Brown led the way with five kills as the Shamrocks earned a 25-19, 25-10, 25-14 Eastern Athletic Conference victory.
Ashleigh Brown added two aces for the Shamrocks (2-1), who host Seekonk on Friday.
Stoughton 3, Attleboro 2
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers lost a marathon of a Hockomock League match 25-22, 10-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-7 to the Black Knights. Kamsi Igbovi (six blocks, three kills, two service aces) and Anna Leonardo (10 assists, four service aces) paced the Bombardiers (0-3), who host Oliver Ames Monday.
Bourne 3, Seekonk 0
BOURNE — The Warriors fell 25-15, 25-11, 25-20 in the South Coast Conference match to the Canalmen. Jocelyn Wozny (eight service points with three aces and four assists) and Kaylee Fonseca (five kills, two service aces) paced Seekonk (1-4). Liz Dyson accounted for six straight service points in the fifth game to rally the Warriors back to within 24-20 of Bourne. Seekonk faces Bishop Feehan on Friday.
Foxboro 3, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — Grace Fortune tallied 17 service points, including six aces, and had seven digs as the Warriors earned their second win with a 25-14, 25-17 and 25-22 Hockomock League victory over the Tigers.
Sara Addeche added 12 service points with four aces while Maddie O’Brien had 12 assists, Pam Nelson had eight digs, grace Boudreau had 11 kills and Emma Keefe four kills.
The Warriors (2-2) visit Milford on Monday.
Blackstone Valley Reg. 3, Tri-County 0
FRANKLIN — The Cougars lost their non-league match 25-18, 25-19, 25-12. Kiara Dempsey (11 service points, 12 digs, seven kills), Jatara Elias (five blocks, five kills) and Amy Freitas (13 service points, five assists) sparked the Cougars (0-2), who visit Blue Hills Thursday.
