WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team got off to slow starts in each game, but overpowered Taunton High 3-0 in a Hockomock League match Thursday, prevailing 25-12, 25-10, 25-13.
Catherine Waldeck (15 kills) and Nicole Coughlan (eight kills, two service aces) dominated at the net for the Warriors (13-3).
Emma Brooks notched 15 service points, including nine in the second game, with four aces and five digs. Kiley Sullivan also had eight service points for KP, which is at Walpole Friday.
Bishop Feehan 3, Coyle-Cassidy 0
TAUNTON — Senior outside hitter Nicole Brown smacked eight kills, while sophomore Delaney Zolnowski had three kills and a block as Bishop Feehan dominated the front line to down the Warriors in an EAC match, 25-12, 25-19, 25-16.
Lucy Armour (seven service aces) and Maria Ronsey (six service aces) were strong on the backline for the Shamrocks (12-2), who have a noon non-league match at home Saturday with Greater New Bedford Voke.
Foxboro 3, Milford 2
FOXBORO — The Warriors’ moved within a win of the postseason by pulling out a decisive fifth set to claim a 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13 Hockomock League verdict.
Maddie O’Brien shouldered the offense with 34 assists while teammates Kelsey Treweek (28 digs) and Pam Nelson (21 digs) led the defense. Grace Bourdreau had 13 kills while Shakirah Ketant recorded nine kills to go along with her five blocks.
Foxboro (9-8) will travel to Stoughton on Monday.
Franklin 3, Mansfield 1
MANSFIELD — The Hornets battled the Hockomock League powerhouse Panthers for every point, falling in a four-game marathon 19-25, 25-17, 25-17, 30-28. Sam Sternburg (11 digs, 11 service points) and Julia Kelly (13 digs, nine kills) guided the Hornets (7-8), who host Oliver Ames Monday.
