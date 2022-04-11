NORWOOD — The King Philip boys volleyball team picked up its first win of the season Monday, beating Norwood High, 3-1. KP dropped the first set 13-25, but stormed back to win 25-15, 25-14 and 25-15.
“Communication definitely improved in this game,” head coach Emily Tkowski said. “Not so much in the first set, we made a lot of unforced errors in the first set, but after that they picked up their energy and really started communicating. They really took charge.”
Carson Mitteness had six kills and Ben Berry had five kills. Berry also had three blocks for points.
From serve Berry had four aces and Caiden Lynch had three aces.
KP (1-3) will play Mills at home next, with first serve coming at 6 p.m.
Milford 3, Norton 0
MILFORD — Norton was unable to pick up a set in its loss to a “very talented” Milford team, according to head coach Jen Cabral.
The Lancers dropped the three sets 9-25, 10-25 and 16-25.
Rayn Strojny had two aces and six digs. Calvin Borgida had an ace and five digs.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Millis 1
MILLIS — Dighton-Rehoboth won its fourth straight match, improving to 4-2 on the season.
D-R won the first two sets at 25-20, 25-14, and then dropped the third set 18-25. In the fourth set, Millis was unable to hang on in a 25-21 set win for the road side.
Brady Courcy and Ryan Schofield played well at the net, per head coach KJ Martinous. Alex Tomellini served well and kept Millis out of rythym as well.
Next game for Dighton-Rehoboth is a road trip to Milford, with first serve coming at 6 p.m. on Thursday.