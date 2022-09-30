NORTH ATTLEBORO  -- Senior captain Emily Sawyer notched a double-double with 10 kills and 10 service aces to help the King Philip Regional High volleyball team to a 3-0 shutout of North Attleboro High on Friday.

The Warriors won, 25-8, 25-10, 22-12 to improve to 8-1, and 7-1 in the Hockomock League.