NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Senior captain Emily Sawyer notched a double-double with 10 kills and 10 service aces to help the King Philip Regional High volleyball team to a 3-0 shutout of North Attleboro High on Friday.
The Warriors won, 25-8, 25-10, 22-12 to improve to 8-1, and 7-1 in the Hockomock League.
Fellow senior captains Ahunna James and Sami Shore also were solid. James added seven kills and four digs while Shore had five kills and a pair of blocks.
The Rocketeers (1-6, 1-7) were paced by Mariah Barbara's four kills, one solo block, and three doubles. Avery Bitar had six digs, Haley Carr three kills, and Maddie Boneaus had service points.
KP plays Canton on Monday while North will host Foxboro.
Attleboro 3, Franklin 2
ATTLEBORO — Julia Leonardo amassed 36 kills and Sadie Whitmarsh 23 kills as the Bombardiers edged the Panthers, 14-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13, in their Hockomock League match.
The Bombardiers (9-1, 7-1 league) also had solid efforts from Addie Shelton with 11 kills and 12 digs along with Natalie Brojek with three blocks, 15 digs and 49 assists.
Leonardo added 20 digs for Attleboro, which hosts Sharon Monday.
Canton 3, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — Alyssa Cloherty turned in 37 assists and Juliana Pettigrew had 18 kills, but it wasn't enough for the Warriors in their 25-22, 14-25, 18-25, 22-25 Hockomock League loss.
Sami Sloan added 12 kills and three aces for the Warriors (1-7, 0-7). Mallorie Meyer had four kills and 18 digs.
Mansfield 3, Stoughton 2
STOUGHTON -- Mansfield defeated Stoughton, winning in five sets.
Sets went 23-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-20, 15-9. The Hornets were led on the floor by 21 assist from Keira Fitzpatrick, who also had seven digs. Anna Goulet had nine blocks, six digs and seven kills.
Lauren Rubicine had 14 digs, a team-high. Lilly Verheggen had 12 kills, a team-high over Elyssa Buchannan's 10 kills.
Tri-County 3, Bristol-Plymouth 1
The Cougars pulled away to a 20-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18 win as Amy Freitas and Callie Schweitzer each had 18 service points.
Apier Chol led the defense for the Cougars (5-2, 2-0 league) with nine blocks and added three kills. Freitas added 11 assists and 29 digs while Schweitzer had five kills. Emmaline LaFleur chipped in eight kills and eight digs.
Seekonk (0-8) plays again on Monday at Bourne.