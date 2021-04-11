WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team gained a share of the regular season Kelley-Rex Division title, and now the Warriors’ sights are set on winning the Hockomock League Cup.
The Warriors concluded the regular season Saturday with a 3-0 victory over Taunton, taming the Tigers 25-22, 25-8, 25-11.
KP finished the regular season at 9-1, sharing first place with Franklin. The Warriors will now engage with Oliver Ames Monday, with a 6:30 p.m. match at home in the opening round of Cup competition.
“We’re on a roll, hopefully, we can keep it going,” KP coach Kristen Geuss said as the Warriors recorded their fifth straight 3-0 victory in sweeping the season series with Taunton.
Emma Brooks (14 digs, four service aces), Lily Carlow (eight digs, five service aces), Nicole Coughlan (seven kills, two blocks, two service aces) and Ahunna James (five kills) guided the Warriors against Taunton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.