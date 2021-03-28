WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team took control of its destiny early in both the first and second games in scoring a 3-0 victory over Milford in a Hockomock League match, trimming the Scarlet Hawks 25-15, 25-11, 25-23.
Ahunna James accounted for 12 kills and four digs for the Warriors (5-1). Nicole Coughlan had eight kills and two service aces, while Lauren Peterson served five straight points with two aces in the third game. King Philip next visits Attleboro Wednesday for another league match.
