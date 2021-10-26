ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High School volleyball team certainly challenged and put a threat into the status of the unbeaten Warriors of King Philip High.
The Bombardiers gained the early lead in all three games. AHS owned an eight-point (18-10) lead late in the first game and staked a 13-9 lead midway in the second game.
But time and again, the Warriors (19-0) had an answer: with their digs, with their sets, with their success at the service line, along with its tried-and-true formula of front-line hitting to repel the Bombardiers’ upset bid with a 3-0 victory Tuesday in the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division match, prevailing 25-23, 25-17, 25-8.
“We gave them a run, we sure did, we had them (KP) thinking,” AHS coach Mary Katherine Runey said of her Bombardiers. “We are a team of intensity. When we walked into the gym, I told the girls nobody has an expectations for us. But, we have expectations for ourselves — we play a level of volleyball no matter who is on the other side of the net.”
In the third game, KP ventured in front 5-1 as senior setter Stella Bailey accounted for four straight service points, with Sami Shore having two kills.
Pairs of kills by Bombardier freshman Julia Leonardo and sophomore Natalie Brojek kept AHS in contention. But facing a 14-8 deficit, the wheels for Bombardier good fortune were derailed.
KP senior southpaw Sam Asprelli stepped to the service line and reeled off the final 11 points of the match, including two aces, while Shore had two kills (at 17-8 and at 21-8) along with a block (at 22-8), while a kill by Olivia Carey closed out the contest.
“They (AHS) are good, they have a lot of energy,” KP coach Kristen Geuss said in praise of the Bombardiers (8-9). “They had the momentum, they had us on our heels.”
Shore (10 kills), Ahunna James (nine kills) and Emily Sawyer (seven kills) sparked KP’s frontline hitting, while Leonardo had 10 kills at the net for AHS.
“I give them (AHS) all the credit, they played a great game,” Geuss added. “We had to get it (sluggish starts) out of our system. We were trying to encourage our kids to play their game, play like we do in practice and regroup — think about what we’re doing and move our feet.”
The Warriors’ wheels for a victory were churned midway through the first game, facing a 16-9 deficit after Bombardier senior middle hitter Kate Petrosso served six straight points, while Leonardo drilled three kills in the spree. Another Leonard kill and AHS owned an 18-10 margin.
However, AHS went the next four service games without taking a point.
With Shore at the service line for KP, she notched three points, including an ace, while Sawyer and Jones had kills as the Warriors took their very first lead at 21-20.
A bad AHS serve regained the lead at 22-21 for KP, but the Bombardiers handsomely rebounded for two points to take a 23-22 lead with a Leonardo kill.
With James at the service line for KP, deadlocked at 23-all, a bad Bombardier hit and a Sawyer block presented the Warriors with the final two points to close out the game.
“We got back into the game, thankfully,” Geuss said. “It was a great match.”
KP pulled into a tie for the first time (at 13-all) in the second game with AHS as Sofia Riedel notched three service points, while James had a kill. The Warriors eventually gained an 18-14 edge with Shore at the service line for four points, with two aces.
In short order for KP, a kill by Sawyer (at 19-15), a block by Shore (at 20-15) and a kill by James (at 21-16) put the Warriors in control.
Then with James at the service line, she drilled an ace (at 22-16) and Sawyer followed with a kill for the very next point. Another bad Bombardier service gave KP a 24-17 edge, then Shore had a kill to close out the game.
KP concludes the regular season at Franklin Thursday, with the Panthers seeking atonement for their lone loss of the year. AHS, meanwhile, will host Mansfield with MIAA Tournament implications.
AHS (8-9) needs a victory to clinch an MIAA Tournament berth, but could still qualify based upon its quality points in the 32-team ratings. “We match the intensity of other teams, we love playing teams like KP, Franklin, Mansfield. That’s when we play our best volleyball.”
Mansfield 3, Taunton 0
MANSFIELD — The Hornets carved out their ninth win of the season by trumping the Tigers 25-19, 25-20, 25-9 in the Hockomock League Kelly-Rex Division match. Julia Kelly (10 kills), Christina Lydon (11 assists), Nicole Santos (four kills, three service aces, two blocks) and Calysta Robyn (five service aces, one kill) guided Mansfield (9-6). The Hornets next visit Attleboro Thursday.
Oliver Ames 3, Foxboro 1
EASTON — The Warriors had small leads in both the third and fourth games, but were unable to sustain the momentum in falling to the Tigers in the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division match 25-5, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22.
Alyssa Cloherty (18 assists, six digs, four service aces), Shannon McIlhinney (15 digs) and Mallory Meyer (10 digs, nine kills, three service aces) paced Foxboro (4-14). The Warriors close out the season Thursday at home against Canton.
North Attleboro 3, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — The Rocketeers clinched a postseason berth by downing the Black Knights 25-16, 25-12, 25-19 in the Hockomock League Davenport Division game. North (9-8) closes out the regular season Thursday at Oliver Ames.
