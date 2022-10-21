MEDWAY — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team took control from the outset to cruise to a 3-0 win over Medway High on Friday, sweeping the sets, 25-12, 25-20, 25-11.

Sami Shore led the Warriors (16-2) in kills with eight. Emily Sawyer added seven kills, four digs and three blocks. Ahunna James had seven kills with 10 digs, and Ava Kelley had eight digs.