MEDWAY — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team took control from the outset to cruise to a 3-0 win over Medway High on Friday, sweeping the sets, 25-12, 25-20, 25-11.
Sami Shore led the Warriors (16-2) in kills with eight. Emily Sawyer added seven kills, four digs and three blocks. Ahunna James had seven kills with 10 digs, and Ava Kelley had eight digs.
King Philip visits North Attleboro on Monday.
Stoughton 3, North Attleboro 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers took the first set, but the Black Knights rallied to win 23-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-18.
Mariah Barbosa had six solo blocks and seven kills. Haley Carr also had seven kills, adding two solo blocks. Avery Bitar collected eight digs.
Apponequet 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 2
LAKEVILLE — The Falcons dropped their South Coast Conference match, 25-22, 22-25, 18-25, 25-15, 15-17.
Lucy Latour led in kills with 13 and added 11 blocks. Kianna Reuter had seven kills and Corinne Braga had 49 digs.
Tri-County 3, Blue Hills 1
CANTON --Amy Freitas led the Cougars with 10 aces, 23 assists, 26 digs and four kills as Tri-County won, 25-7, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20.
Ava Cossette, Ivy Young and Apier Chol each had eight kills for the Cougars.
Foxboro 3, Braintree 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors swept to wins of 25-19, 26-24, 25-15.