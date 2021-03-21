WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team rallied for a 15-10 victory in the decisive fifth set to trim Franklin High 3-2 in a Hockomock League match, prevailing 21-25, 25-21, 25-18, 19-25, 15-7.

In avenging a 3-0 loss to Franklin earlier in the week, the Warriors (3-1) received five service points from senior libero Emma Brooks in the fifth set to take the win.

Brooks accounted for 30 digs in the match, while Lily Carlow (15 digs) and Ahunna James (10 kills) also factored prominently for the Warriors.

Senior middle hitter Nicole Coughlan served as a catalyst for the win, totaling seven service points with four aces in the third game to present KP with a 2-1 lead. Coughlan finished with 20 kills and four service aces for the Warriors. KP next visits Milford Tuesday.