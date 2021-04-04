WRENTHAM — Senior Lauren Peterson stepped to the service line in the first game and delivered 15 straight points onto the ledger of the King Philip Regional High volleyball team in a 3-0 victory over Attleboro High Saturday in a Hockomock League match, prevailing 25-15, 25-12, 25-22.
Peterson totaled 19 service points overall in the match with two aces, helping the Warriors (7-1) erase an early six-point deficit in the opening game.
The Kelley-Rex Division-leading Warriors took control at the net behind Nicole Coughlan (13 kills), Giovanna Fruci (five kills) and Sami Shore (four kills).
The Bombardiers (1-7) had several two-point leads in the third game. Ana Leonardo (five service aces) and Lily Boedeker (11 digs) sparked AHS. KP next meets Taunton Thursday, while AHS will host Franklin Monday.
