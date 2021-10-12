NORTH ATTLEBORO — The unbeaten King Philip Regional High volleyball team rolled along by taking home a 3-0 victory from North Attleboro High Tuesday, beating the Rocketeers 25-11, 25-9, 25-10.
In improving to 13-0 on the season, Sami Shore (16 kills, two blocks, three service aces), Emily Sawyer (eight kills) and Ahunna James (eight kills) guided a dominating front-line attack for the Warriors. Sam Asprelli totaled 11 digs for KP, which next visits Taunton Thursday.
North (5-7) visits Sharon Thursday.
Foxboro 3, Taunton 1
FOXBORO — It was a collective team victory for the Foxboro Warriors, who rallied for 14-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 victories over Taunton to win the Hockomock match. Alyssa Cloherty (25 assists, 16 digs) was a two-way spark for the Warriors (3-10),
Mallory Meyer (20 digs, six service aces), Juliana Pettigrew (11 digs, nine kills) and Gianna Dunne (10 digs, two service aces) factored prominently for Foxboro. The Warriors next meet Stoughton Thursday.
Bishop Feehan 3, Medfield 1
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks overcame an early one-game deficit to beat the Tri-Valley League power 16-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-12. Sophomore outside hitter Julia Webster sparked the play at the net with seven kills. Also factoring into a strong front-line performance were Anabella Alyacoub, Abigail Violett and Olivia Olson, each with five kills.
Oliver Ames 3, Mansfield 1
EASTON — The Tigers rallied from a one-game deficit to topple Mansfield 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-21 in the Hockomock League match. Elyssa Buchanan (10 kills) and Nicole Santos (seven kills, three blocks, two service aces) starred on the front line for Mansfield (8-3). Christina Lydon (19 assists), Izzy Flint (nine assists) and Julia Kelly (nine digs, five kills, six service aces) also guided the Hornets.
Canton 3, Attleboro 0
CANTON — The Davenport Division-leading Bulldogs gained 25-11, 25-13, 25-15 victories over the Bombardiers in the Hockomock League match. Lily Boedeker totaled 11 digs for AHS (7-5), while Julia Leonardo (eight kills, 13 digs) and Kate Petrosso (four kills) also played well for AHS. The Bombardiers next visit Franklin Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.