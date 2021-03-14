WRENTHAM — After the Mansfield High volleyball team took King Philip to five games in its Hockomock League season debut, the Warriors once again had to battle long and hard to establishing superiority over the Hornets in the rematch, scoring a 3-0 victory by 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 scores.
Sophomore Ahunna James (11 digs, 11 kills, two service aces) and senior Nicole Coughlan (10 kills, five digs) sparkled at the net for KP (2-0). In addition, Lily Carlow (13 service points, seven digs) and Emma Brooks (13 digs, three service aces) provided support along the back row.
“We had lots of movement, but it’s been hard putting all the pieces together,” KP coach Kristen Geuss said of the long layoff. “We’ll get there.”
Brooks supplied six straight service points, with an ace in the second game to put KP in front. Carlow accounted for five service points in the opening game.
KP returns to the floor Tuesday at Franklin, while Mansfield visits Taunton.
