CANTON — The unbeaten King Philip Regional High volleyball team was tested in both the second and third games before emerging with a 3-0 victory at Canton High in a Hockomock League match, winning 25-14, 25-19, 25-16, Wednesday.
The Warriors just a 12-9 lead in the second game before pulling away, then led the Bulldogs 14-13 in the third game.
King Philip (9-0) dominated the action at the net with Emily Sawyer (16 kills, three blocks) and Sami Shore (eight kills, three digs, two blocks).
Stella Bailey starred at the service line with 19 points, including two saves. On the floor, Ahunna James (eight kills, five digs) and Sam Asprelli (10 digs) created offense.
The Warriors host Attleboro Friday.
Attleboro 3, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — Julia Leonardo (eight kills, four aces) helped AHS pick up its sixth win of the season, beating the Black Knights 25-18, 25-21, 25-15 in a Hocomock League match. Brianna Frissora and Lilly Boedeker played well on defense for the Bombardiers (6-2), who visit King Philip Friday.
Franklin 3, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors battled through the first two games of the Hockomock League match before falling 25-15, 25-20, 25-6. Shannon McElhinney accounted for 11 Warrior digs. Foxboro (1-7) visits Oliver Ames Friday.
Milford 3, North Attleboro 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Katherine McHoul accounted for 32 assists, while Sara Carter totaled 11 kills, but the Rocketeers (4-3) fell to the Scarlet Hawks in a Hockomock League match.
North Attleboro visits Oliver Ames Friday.
Tri-County 3, Southeastern Regional 0
FRANKLIN — Kayla Sullivan led at the service line with 17 straight points in the first game as the Cougars prevaled in the Mayflower League match, 25-14, 25-15, and 25-17.
Sullivan also had four kill and 10 for Tri-County. Amy Freitas (16 digs, six assists, five service aces) and Abby Sousa (eight kills, two blocks) helped the Cougars improve to 8-2.
The Cougars visit Southeastern Friday.
Norwood 3, Norton 2
NORWOOD — The Lancers lost their five-set Tri-Valley League match 15-25, 25-19, 13-25, 25-21, 19-17. Bella Vittorini had 22 digs, Kate Andy had 18 assist and Alexis Fleming had nine kills for Norton (4-5), which will next host Hopkinton Friday.
Apponequet 3, D-R 2
LAKEVILLE — The Falcons (3-5) lost their marathon South Coast Conference match to the Lakers 24-26, 26-24, 11-25, 25-8, 15-11.
D-R visits Bristol-Plymouth Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.