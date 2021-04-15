NORTON — The Norton High volleyball team concluded its Tri-Valley League season Thursday by falling 3-0 to Medfield High, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18.
Lexi Fleming (seven kills), Kate Andy (nine assists) and Fiona Lacamera (five kills) played well for Norton, which finished with a 7-4 record.
Sharon 3, North Attleboro 2
SHARON — Having lost seven straight matches by 3-0 margins, the Rocketeers played perhaps their best movement of the season in falling in a five-game thriller of their Hockomock League Cup series match Wednesday, 25-19, 16-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-12.
Senior Joanna Collins-Bilyeu sparked the Big Red (2-9) with 17 assists and nine digs. Belle Clarkin (11 digs), Amira Boory (eight kills), Anne Grunewalk (eight kills) and Sara Carter (four service aces) were solid for the Rocketeers.
