NORTON — The Norton High volleyball team took control at the outset of the third and fourth games to score a 3-1 victory over Dedham High Wednesday in a Tri-Valley League match, topping the Marauders 25-15, 18-25, 25-16, 25-18.
Caroline Daly (12 assists), Destiny McGrath (six service aces) and Vicki Hwang (eight assists, six kills) paced Norton (5-10), which returns to the floor Friday at Norwood.
Fairhaven 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors fell to the Blue Devils 25-15, 25-15, 25-12. Gianna D’Ambra (10 assists) and Elizabeth Dyson (five kills, two service aces) paced the Warriors (3-16), who host Providence Country Day Friday for a non-league match.
Tri-County 3, Diman Voke 1
FALL RIVER — Amy Frietas led the offense with 23 assists to go along with 19 service points and eight digs as the Cougars (11-5) overcame a one-set deficit in a 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 Mayflower League win.
Kiera Dempsey contributed 15 service points, 15 kills and 12 digs while Faith Boutin added 23 service points and 14 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.