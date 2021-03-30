NORTON — The Norton High volleyball team stepped to the service line and delivered a dominating performance in a 3-0 home victory over Dedham High Tuesday, dismantling the Marauders 25-11, 25-10, 25-12 in their Tri-Valley League match.
The Lancers (5-2) faced a 5-3 deficit in the first game, but sophomore Sophia Santangelo went to the service line and delivered seven straight points with three aces to put Norton ahead 11-5.
Senior outside hitter Destiny McGrath started the second game at the service line and accounted for five straight points with an ace and Norton never lost the lead.
In the third game, the Lancers faced a 6-3 deficit, but junior Alexandra Duross went to the service stripe and delivered three straight aces to put Norton ahead 7-6.
“We’re making sure that we’re getting three hits on every ball, keeping that effort high,” Norton coach Kelly Allen said. “We did play well — once we get our serves over, we just have to play the way that we know how.”
After Santangelo served Norton into the lead in the first game, Lancer sophomore setter Kate Andy went to the service line and accounted for eight straight points for a commanding 22-9 lead. In that spree, Duross had a kill and a block, while Fionna LaCamera and McGrath each had a block.
Norton finished off the game on kills by Duross and Santangelo along with a LaCamera service ace.
In the second game, Andy altered the outcome by accounting for seven straight service points, including two aces to put Norton in front 20-8. In that surge, both McGrath and LaCamera had kills and Duross finished off the game with another kill.
The Lancers took advantage of 11 Dedham hitting errors in the game and three bad serves.
Duross regained the lead for Norton in the third game when Santangelo went to the service line for five straight points with two aces to build a 13-7 advantage. In that surge, McGrath had a kill and Kacie Cousineau had a timely block.
McGrath served out the match for Norton with nine straight points, including three aces.
“We’re getting there, they work together well and they have a lot of potential,” Allen said.
The Lancers visit Dedham Thursday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Seekonk 0
REHOBOTH — The Falcons escaped from a second game rut to overcome the Warriors 25-11, 25-21, 25-15 in a South Coast Conference match.
The Falcons (2-0) took early leads in winning both the first and third games against the Warriors (0-2). However, D-R wasted an early 10-4 lead in the second game and then faced a 17-15 deficit.
Falcon coach Jon Pacheco immediately called a timeout and “we emphasized just fundamental, simple” volleyball as D-R regained its composure.
Taylor Creel (11 assists, six service aces), Michaela Healy (eight kills), Cianna Reuter (four kills, one ace) and libero Emily Marcotte (three digs, two kills, once ace) paced the Falcons..
The Warriors gained the edge in the second game as senior Haley Bodick accounted for five straight service points.
Seekonk received some strong play at the net from middle hitters Leondra Pereira (10 kills) and Kendall Rossignol (11 kills). Senior captain Faith DaSilva (15 assists) and sophomore Kayla Morency (15 digs) also played well.
D-R resumes SCC action Friday at home against Bourne, while Seekonk will entertain Case.
