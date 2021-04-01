DEDHAM — The Norton High volleyball team rolled to its fourth straight victory, trimming Dedham 3-0 in a Tri-Valley League match Thursday, prevailing 25-14, 25-19, 25-22 over the Marauders.
Lexi Fleming totaled 13 kills and Kate Andy had 14 assists in pacing the Lancers (6-2). Lillian Antonelli added five assists, while Sophia Santangelo had six kills.
The Lancers are off until an April 9 match with Dedham.
