ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls volleyball team beat Mansfield High 3-1, in the season opener for both squads on Thursday.
Attleboro won the first two sets 15-19, 25-23, then dropped the third set to Mansfield at 25-23. The fourth and deciding set went 28-26 in favor of the Bombardiers.
Attleboro’s Julia Leonardo had a team-high 16 kills while setter Natalie Brojek tallied 17 assists and was strong from the service line with seven aces. Julia Modelo added six service aces.
Mansfield was led by Alexandra Scibilia’s five aces and 10 blocks. Setter Isabella Flint had 17 assists and Jackie Zelic racked up 22 digs.
Attleboro next hosts Bishop Feehan Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Mansfield plays on Monday, hosting Foxboro.
King Philip 3, Stoughton 0
WRENTHAM — King Philip rolled to the shutout, winning 25-12, 25-11, 25-11.
KP was led by Ahunna James’ eight kills. Sami Shore had four aces, four kills and two blocks.
Emily Sawyer collected seven service aces and had two kills. Olivia O’Neil also had four kills.
The Warriors (1-0) play Walpole on Friday.
Canton 3, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers came up short in their shutout loss, falling 25-18, 28-26, 25-19.
Haley Carr had 10 kills while libero Avery Bitar had six digs. Sarah Kayata had no service errors.
North Attleboro (0-1) plays on Monday, hosting Taunton.
Milford 3, Foxboro 0
MILFORD — Foxboro was blanked by Milford, losing three 26-24, 25-15, 25-15.
Libero Shannon McElhinney played hard on defense, totalling 19 digs with three aces. Foxboro (0-1) plays Monday at Mansfield.