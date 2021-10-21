MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High volleyball team put a scare into once-beaten Franklin, but the Panthers then rallied for a 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-4 victory in a Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division match Thursday.
Julia Kelley totaled 11 kills, six digs and six service aces for the Hornets (8-6). Elyssa Buchanan (nine digs, five kills), Christina Lydon (13 assists), Jackie Zelic (10 digs) and Nicole Santos (five kills) also played well for Mansfield, which hosts Taunton Tuesday.
Canton 3, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers battled the Bulldogs point for point in the first and third games, but fell 26-24, 25-10, 25-20 in the Hockomock League Davenport Division match.
Senior setter Katherine McHoul accounted for 27 Big Red assists, while Maddie Corsetti (11 kills) and Sara Carter (10 kills) factored prominently at the net. North (8-8) next meets Stoughton Tuesday.
Sharon 3, Foxboro 1
SHARON — The Warriors made a few errors down the stretch of both the third and fourth games in falling 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 in the Hockomock League match.
Alyssa Cloherty totaled 22 assists, 10 digs and six service aces for Foxboro (4-13). Mallory Meyer totaled 17 digs and two aces.
Foxboro has a non-league matchc at home Monday at Tri-Valley League member Westwood.
Taunton 3, Attleboro 1
TAUNTON -- The Tigers postponed the Bombardiers' post-season plans for at least another match in taking 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22 victories in the marathon Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division match.
The Bombardiers (8-8) need one win among their final two matches, the first of which is Tuesday against unbeaten Kelley-Rex Divison-leading King Philip, in order to qualify.
Against the Tigers, AHS rallied from an 18-10 deficit in the third game behind the serving of Summer Pereira to prevail. Lily Boedeker accounted for 29 kills and 14 digs in the match. Kate Petrosso had seen kills and four blocks, while Lily Boedeker totaled 24 assists and 12 digs.
