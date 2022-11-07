BOXFORD — No. 28 seed Mansfield High was eliminated from the MIAA Division 2 state volleyball tourney Monday night, losing to No. 12 Masconomet Regional, 3-1, in the Round of 16.
The Hornets fell, 29-31, 25-19, 17-25, 24-26, to finish their season 8-11.
Leading on the floor for the Hornets was Keira Fitzpatrick’s 18 assists. Elyssa Buchanan had 15 kills, along with five digs, and Jacie Zelic led the team in digs with seven and two aces.
Ella Mahoney had seven aces. Tessa Blacquier had nine assists for Mansfield.
DIV. 3 Medfield 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
MEDFIELD — The No. 24 seed Falcons were bounced from the postseason, falling in the Round of 32 to No. 8 Medfield, 7-25, 12-25, 11-25.
Leading D-R was Kianna Reuter and Hannah Cronin with three kills each. Lucy Latour added five blocks.
D-R ends the season at 9-13.