MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High girls volleyball team may have dropped a dramatic third set, but the Hornets still managed to turn back Foxboro High, 3-1, Monday night at home for their first win of the young season.

After taking the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-21, both sides were embroiled in a dramatic third set where the Hornets chased the Warriors for much of the set.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.