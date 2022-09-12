MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High girls volleyball team may have dropped a dramatic third set, but the Hornets still managed to turn back Foxboro High, 3-1, Monday night at home for their first win of the young season.
After taking the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-21, both sides were embroiled in a dramatic third set where the Hornets chased the Warriors for much of the set.
Foxboro’s lead grew to as many as six points at 15-9 after taking three straight points. The Warriors continued to be pesky, maintaining enough of a difference in the score where the Hornets wouldn’t be able to pass them with ease.
With Foxboro leading 24-19, and needing just one point to win the set, Mansfield started its rally.
An Elyssa Buchanan tip sailed just over two Foxboro blockers, cutting the difference to four, and a dual block from Alex Scibilia and Anna Goulet made it a three-point difference at 24-21. An error on Foxboro’s side continued the run for Mansfield, making it 24-22. An attack going wide then made it a one-point difference with Foxboro still needing one point to win the set.
With Jackie Zelic still holding serve, the Hornets completed the rally to knot it at 24-all with a Scibilia kill tied. After a back-and-forth battle from there, the Warriors eventually won the set, 32-30.
A combination of tipped blocks, out-of-bounds serves, poor spacing and attacking had neither side gain the upper hand until a long serve from Ella Mahoney gave Foxboro a point as a floater from Foxboro’s front line fell in space to earn the set win.
“I was expecting (a gritty team,)” Mansfield head coach Tar DeGirolamo said. “They had a lot of returning players and they’re a great team. I was expecting our girls to fight. They worked hard. They all played with heart. Both sides played very well.”
Foxboro head coach Vicki Santana said it was mixed emotions with how well the Warriors were playing and how some of the outcomes came out. The Warriors held the lead outright only once before the third set.
“I told them I’m half disappointed, but I’m half happy that we’re playing competitively, but also we could have won some of the sets,” Santana said. “That set three showed it. Most of them were back and forth, which is fun, but sometimes it’s frustrating. Neither team had a good lead.”
The fourth set saw Mansfield charge ahead 4-0 before a 6-1 Foxboro run through the middle stages made it 11-10 in favor of the Warriors. Foxboro built up a lead that had them in a position to take the set before handing over the serve up 19-15.
With Mansfield’s Lilly Verheggen serving, the Hornets overtook the Warriors, scoring six straight points to go up 22-19. Foxboro started a rally, scoring once, but Mansfield regained control of serve on a combination block from Lily Campbell and Keira Fitzpatrick that led to a 25-20 set win.
Early on, Mansfield’s back line struggled on the receiving ends of serves. Foxboro chalked up 16 aces from serve, with Shannon McElhinney leading the team with four.
“I think nerves got to them in the beginning, but they figured it out,” DeGirolamo said. “I think they did a good job.”
Mansfield’s Isabella Flint exited the match in the first set with a wrist injury and did not return. The Hornets worked a rotation of players to take the setter’s spot as freshman Tessa Blacquier led the team in assists for setters with 10
“Hopefully, she’s OK,” DeGirolamo said. “We’re very lucky we have three varsity setters. They’re all talented and I think (Blacquier) stepped in and did a great job.”
Defensively, the Warriors had a strong night, posting 50 digs as a unit (McElhinney led with 16). The Warriors also had 21 assists (Alyssa Cloherty led with 19) and had 29 kills (Sami Sloan led with eight).
“Defensively, we were excellent,” Santana said. “We had 50 digs as a team and had 16 aces and I think that shows the aggressiveness we brought.
“We didn’t get tired,” she added. “We stayed with it and kept the energy up the entire time. Defensively, we were great and offensively we changed it up. ... We’ve been working on that in practice and it shows they’re learning and we can carry it into the next game.”
Foxboro had six kills from Mallorie Meyer and five each from Juliana Pettigrew and Ava Kirk. Cloherty also had 11 digs, with Meyer behind her at 10.
Mansfield was led in digs by Zelic’s 34, followed close behind by Lauren Rubicine’s 26. Scibilia had seven blocks for the team-high and led the team in kills with nine. Campbell also was strong on the floor, finishing with five blocks and eight kills.
Foxboro (0-2) plays Wednesday, hosting Franklin while Mansfield (1-1) hosts North Attleboro.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.