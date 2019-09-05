FOXBORO — The Mansfield High volleyball team fended off a stern challenge by Foxboro High to prevail 3-1 in their Hockomock League match Thursday, trimming the Warriors 25-11, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21.
Sam Sternburg (20 digs, 12 service points), Olivia McGrath (11 kills) and Emily Dardinski (seven kills) sparked the Hornets in their season debut.
Pam Nelson led the Foxboro defense with 10 digs on the back row while teammates Grace Fortune and Sara Addeche each had nine digs and Kelsey Treweek had six digs.
Foxboro (1-1) hosts Canton on Monday, while Mansfield entertains Attleboro.
Westborough 3, Bishop Feehan 2
WESTBOROUGH — It was an MIAA Tournament atmosphere as two of the premier teams in the state met in their season debuts, with Westborough prevailing, 25-19, 25-19, 20-25, 21-25, 15-10.
Maria Rossey and Daylin Melcher served well for the Shamrocks, while at the net, Nicole Brown (six kills), Sophia Troy (six kills) and Grace Brown (five kills) starred. The Shamrocks next visit Holliston Monday.
King Philip 3, Sharon 0
SHARON — The Warriors opened their Hockomock League season with a dominating 25-13, 25-12, 25-13 victory. Catherine Waldeck (nine kills, three digs), Nicole Coughlan (nine kills, two service aces), Kristen Masse (four kills, four digs, three aces) and Emma Brooks (six digs, four assists) sparked the Warriors, who next host Franklin Monday.
Canton 3, Attleboro 0
CANTON — The Bombardiers hung tough and close in all three games of their Hockomock League season opener, but fell 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 to the Bulldogs. Gelia Barthel (three kills, two blocks) and Ana Leonardo (11 assists) were outstanding on the floor for AHS, which next visits Mansfield Monday.
North Attleboro 3, Taunton 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers found victory in their Hockomock League season opener, topping the Tigers 25-17, 25-18, 25-17. Haylee Gaskin totaled 22 assists for the Big Red, while Kylie Melanson accounted for six kills. North meets Stoughton Monday.
