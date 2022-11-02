MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High volleyball team advanced out of the preliminary round of the MIAA Div. 2 volleyball tournament Wednesday night at home, turning back No. 37 seed Chelsea High, 3-1.

The No. 28 Hornets got off to a slow start, but closed out strong, winning 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-12.

