MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High volleyball team advanced out of the preliminary round of the MIAA Div. 2 volleyball tournament Wednesday night at home, turning back No. 37 seed Chelsea High, 3-1.
The No. 28 Hornets got off to a slow start, but closed out strong, winning 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-12.
Neither side was able to get much of a run going, with Chelsea playing with a “nothing to lose” mentality as the Hornets were unable to make each set a clear and convincing victory.
“They absolutely were very scrappy,” Mansfield head coach Tara DeGirolamo said. “That’s what we expected when saw a little film on them. Our goal was to try and take out their setter and get them out of system, and when we could (we) were successful.”
The Hornets’ biggest lead of the first set was at 20-15, which quickly turned into a 20-19 difference with a string of poor receives and returns on Chelsea serves. The Hornets were able to regain the difference, closing out the set.
In the second set Mansfield fell behind early, seeing an 11-4 deficit to make up. Mansfield (8-10) rallied and eventually took the lead at 19-18, but after trading points, Chelsea ran off four unanswered to even the match at 1-all.
The third set saw a similar back-and-forth game, with neither side gaining more than a three-point lead through the entirety of the set. Down 20-18, Mansfield’s rally of four points put it ahead 22-20, and a blocked shot at the net from Chelsea fell out of play to seal the set win.
The fourth set saw Mansfield finally get going, running off an 8-1 lead early in the game. Eventually, the lead swelled to 21-11, with the Hornets eventually closing the match out with a cushion. A strong start in the final set was the boost of energy needed for Mansfield while simultaneously draining Chelsea of its energy as the Hornets reached match point.
“I think for us we always want them to start out strong,” DeGirolamo said. “We always see in volleyball that mental game. Whenever their energy is up, that one big play, they do such a good job and it carries them for several points. We always want them to get up, but we needed it.”
Leading Mansfield was Keira Fitzpatrick with 16 assists and nine digs. Lilly Verheggen had seven kills, leading the team, and Elyssa Buchanan had a team-high 13 digs with six kills and three aces.
Next up for Mansfield is a date with fifth-seeded Oliver Ames (16-4), a fellow Hockomock League team that Mansfield has lost twice to this season.
“I think they’re so excited to play OA again. We’ve seen them twice, we’re ready to go,” DeGriolamo said. “It gives us confidence we’re going to a familiar site with familiar kids. It’ll be a tough match. It’ll definitely be a tough match, they’re a great team.”
Mansfield will play at Oliver Ames Friday at 5 p.m.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.