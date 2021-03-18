NORTON — For the first time in coach Kelly Allen’s tenure as the volleyball coach at Norton High, the Lancers won a set from Tri-Valley League Small School Division power Medway High Thursday, but the Mustangs recovered for a 3-1 victory, prevailing 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16.
Lillian Antonelli accounted for five service aces and five assists from the back row, while Lexi Fleming totaled 10 kills.
The Lancers (2-2) visit Millis Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.