FOXBORO — The Foxboro High volleyball team dropped its season-opening match on Thursday, falling 3-1 in their steamy home gym to Milford High.

The Warriors took a narrow 26-24 win in the first set, but Milford was resilient and held off a rally attempt by Foxboro in the second set to take it 25-21. Foxboro then dropped the next two sets, 25-17, 25-17 to lose the match.