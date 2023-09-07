FOXBORO — The Foxboro High volleyball team dropped its season-opening match on Thursday, falling 3-1 in their steamy home gym to Milford High.
The Warriors took a narrow 26-24 win in the first set, but Milford was resilient and held off a rally attempt by Foxboro in the second set to take it 25-21. Foxboro then dropped the next two sets, 25-17, 25-17 to lose the match.
Leading Foxboro was Ava Hill with five blocks, four kills and four aces. Meghan Kelley had five kills, three blocks and four aces. Katelynn Dineen had four kills and an ace and Gianna Dunne had four aces, seven assists and two kills.
“I was proud of all of them,” Foxboro head coach Dave Griffin said. “You’re not sure of how they’re going to play, especially in that heat.
“We have a young team, but the one thing today was that they all played well together,” Griffin added. “The overall performance, I thought they played very well. There was good rallies, good matches, and in the end, it’s just some minor things we have to correct.”
Foxboro returns Monday to host Mansfield.
Attleboro 3, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — The Bombardiers started their season in style, sweeping the Hornets, 25-22, 25-17, 25-18.
The Bombardiers were led by Natalie Brojek’s 27 assists, six digs and three aces while Addie Shelton led Attleboro in kills with 16. Olivia Leonardo had five kills.
Julia Leonardo added six kills, five digs and four aces in the win. Ellie Shelton had four kills and four blocks for the Bombardiers.
The Hornets were led by Riley Austin and Laurel Campbell with six kills each. Elyssa Buchanan added five kills. Austin, Buchanan, Anna Goulet and Olivia Richard had two blocks each, while Mansfield’s Keira Fitzpatrick had a team-high 12 assists. Gabriel Moore had 24 digs to lead the Hornets.
Mansfield (0-1) is at Foxboro Monday while Attleboro (1-0) hosts Milford.
King Philip 3, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — The reigning MIAA Division 2 state finalist Warriors returned to form in a 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 win over the Black Knights.
KP’s Fiona Bailey had 11 kills and Kate O’Neil added seven kills. Shea Mellman had four digs and Madison Aspirelli had four aces from the service line.
The Warriors (1-0) visit Franklin on Monday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, New Bedford 1
NEW BEDFORD — Lucy Latour’s 21 kills and 11 blocks powered the Falcons’ 35-20, 20-25, 25-21, 25-13 win.
Adding 17 digs and six aces for D-R was Corinne Braga and leading with 19 assists was Mary-Kate Mello. Hannah Cronin also had eight kills.
D-R (1-1) hosts Somerset Berkley on Monday.